LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire was recently voted Gold in five categories of the fourth annual Best of the Lakes Region awards for 2022. For the fourth consecutive year, Bank of New Hampshire was awarded as the Gold Winner in Bank/Credit Union, Place to Work and Customer Service. Bank of New Hampshire also improved from Silver in previous years to Gold in Financial Advisor/Planner and Home Mortgage.
“We at Bank of New Hampshire are both grateful and thrilled to have been voted Gold in every category we were nominated in for this year,” said Chris Logan, president & CEO for Bank of New Hampshire. “Receiving these awards is recognition of the dedication we have to our customers, community and employees. The Lakes Region is our home and we are honored to be recognized alongside so many friends and neighbors. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners.”
