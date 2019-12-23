LACONIA — Business NH Magazine’s Top 100 Private Companies recognized Bank of New Hampshire as the fastest-growing bank in New Hampshire and the 36th fastest-growing company in the state. Bank of New Hampshire was the only bank to make the list.
“We are very proud to stand among the other top private companies in New Hampshire,” said Paul Falvey, president and chief executive officer of Bank of New Hampshire, “and we want to congratulate all 100 companies being recognized.”
Bank of New Hampshire’s growth is organic, said Falvey; that is, the growth is the result of expanding existing relationships and building new relationships, and not through acquisition.
Falvey said, “We are fortunate to have a culture and staff that is focused on long-term relationships, which has resulted in a tremendously loyal and dynamic customer base. Our focus is on taking care of customers and building relationships. The growth is a positive by-product of this effort.”
Bank of New Hampshire, founded in 1831 and formerly operating as Laconia Savings Bank, provides deposit, lending, and wealth management products and services to families and businesses throughout New Hampshire and southern Maine. With 25 banking offices and assets exceeding $1.7 billion, Bank of New Hampshire is the oldest and one of the largest independent banks in the state. Bank of New Hampshire is a mutual organization, focused on the success of the bank’s customers, communities and employees, rather than stockholders. For more information, call 1-800.832.0912 or visit www.BankNH.com.
