LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire supports the efforts of Harbor Care as they seek to provide vital services, including housing and healthcare, to all communities needing assistance.
Bank of New Hampshire’s $5,000 donation will support residential food programs. Harbor Care helps at-risk families solve some of life’s most challenging issues, particularly those that lead to homelessness. They provide high quality housing and residential services, primary and behavioral health care, substance use disorder treatment, home care, HIV/AIDS care, veteran services and support to individuals and families who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Harbor Care connects each client with the tools to manage their individual challenges and to promote a healthy life — including easy access to food. Their programs operate on-site food pantries and kitchens that make more than 100,000 meals available annually.
“It is part of Harbor Care’s mission to make sure our clients, most of whom are escaping or avoiding homelessness, have all the necessities for health and stability. We are pleased to partner with Bank of New Hampshire to provide food, perhaps the most basic essential. We serve more than 5,000 individuals annually across dozens of programs, including 30 residencies, and for many, Harbor Care is their primary source of food,” said Henry Och, president and CEO of Harbor Care. “Support from Bank of New Hampshire will provide thousands of meals and, in the long term, help create the foundations for our clients to build their lives.”
