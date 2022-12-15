LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire has contributed $5,000 to the Friends of Forgotten Children for their food pantry purchases.
Friends of Forgotten Children’s mission is to assist children, families and seniors experiencing hardships by helping to improve their quality of life and ensure greater stability and success. Through cooperative, working relationships with local service organizations, Friends of Forgotten Children fulfills necessary supplemental community needs by providing food assistance, self-help training opportunities, clothing and holiday gift wishes all at no charge to clients.
“The support from Bank of New Hampshire provides Friends of Forgotten Children the capability to reduce hunger in Merrimack County,” said Michael Caswell, vice president of Friends of Forgotten Children. “Friends of Forgotten Children is grateful for community partners like Bank of New Hampshire who provide food to anyone in need in Merrimack County. They have made it possible to provide more fresh foods and a Thanksgiving basket to those in need.”
“We are grateful for the opportunity to support Friends of Forgotten Children this year, furthering our goal of making an impact in the area of food insecurity,” said Deborah Greenwood, vice president, retail banking regional manager for Bank of New Hampshire. “This program not only helps struggling children, families and seniors by helping them improve their quality of life, but also makes it more meaningful by providing food to families this holiday season.”
For more information, call 1-800-832-0912 or visit BankNH.com.
