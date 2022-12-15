Friends of Forgotten Children

Friends of Forgotten Children’s Thanksgiving Food Pantry. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire has contributed $5,000 to the Friends of Forgotten Children for their food pantry purchases.

Friends of Forgotten Children’s mission is to assist children, families and seniors experiencing hardships by helping to improve their quality of life and ensure greater stability and success. Through cooperative, working relationships with local service organizations, Friends of Forgotten Children fulfills necessary supplemental community needs by providing food assistance, self-help training opportunities, clothing and holiday gift wishes all at no charge to clients.

