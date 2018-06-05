WOLFEBORO — Michele Snowdon says she’s ready for the grand opening of Back Bay Clothing in a new space at 27 South Main St.
“Our Grand Opening June 9 will be a real celebration of coming through the storm,” she said.
It’s been a full few months for Snowdon. First there was the flood in her old space next to “Stay Tuned,” just up the street.
“A pipe broke when water froze in Mountain Tops just above my store,” she recalled. The original tin ceiling came down, and thousands of dollars of merchandise was ruined when gallons of water poured through the place she had poured her heart into for four years.
To see it a sopping wet mess in the grayest season of the year was disheartening and could have been devastating to her. She wondered, could repairs be made before the busy season? How could she possibly prepare for the summer if she couldn’t even get back into the space for months? Were the years of work and careful preparation she had put into the business all gone?
Yet, the day after the flood, when Snowdon was getting her morning coffee at Seven Suns, Sally Hunter of Butternuts Fine Dishes suggested, “You need to go talk to Diane [Mullen from Winni Paw Station pet store.]” Winni Paw was just moving from its store at 27 South Main St. to take over a new space next to Cate Park.
Wouldn’t 27 South Main be perfect for Back Bay Clothing? Snowdon wouldn’t have to wait for repairs and could get right in to make it her own.
The new space is inviting, with plenty of natural light, a freshly finished wood floor, two fitting rooms, and racks and walls of the latest from Patagonia, G.H. Bass, Ray Ban, Lee and Hanes.
The idea for the original store had been born at NAPA Auto Parts, which Michele’s husband, Rick, owned on Bay Street, almost a half-decade earlier. In a town where retail had become increasingly specialized, his customers were saying they had a tough time finding what they needed to wear to work every day — jeans and Carhartts — at affordable prices.
“Rick just didn’t have the room,” Michele said. “He kept telling me I should open a store.”
With a background in retail and a degree in Business Management, Michele heard what Rick was saying but didn’t want to jump in too fast. She researched her market and lined up support over several years. Finally, three and a half years ago, she contacted the Wentworth Economic Development Corporation to meet with one their business advisors from SCORE. He walked her through the formation of a business plan, and she took several of the online webinars offered. When she felt she was ready, she approached WEDCO’s executive director with a loan application. In two and a half weeks, she had her loan.
She opened the store in the fall of 2014, carrying everything she thought a man could need, but it wasn’t long before she realized that, although it was the men who needed the items, it was predominantly women who did the shopping. As a result, she brought in lines for women, such as sundresses, jackets, shrugs, fit-your-figure jeans, and accessories.
New this year will be a line of pajamas she says are perfect for lake nights: cozy seersucker babydolls with warm long tops.
Snowdon is determined for her customers to always see something new. She buys only a dozen or two dozen of any style.
“I like to change it up,” she says. “Even in the off months. I don’t want people coming in and seeing the same old things every time.”
Denise Roy-Palmer, the executive director of the economic development corporation, said, “The sole mission of WEDCO is to support and increase the economic vitality of our 11 towns. Sometimes that means offering training and business support. Other times it means helping grass-roots initiatives come to life. And in this case, it was giving advice and loans. I can’t tell you the pleasure I get when I see our region thrive by working together.”
The Grand Opening at Back Bay Clothing will run from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday. In addition to champagne and specials, there will be giveaways of hats and gift certificates all evening long.
(1) comment
Best of luck and such a lovely downtown.
