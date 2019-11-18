CENTER HARBOR — Anna Boudreau has joined the Lakes Region Conservation Trust staff as development director. Prior to coming to LRCT, Boudreau worked as a land conservation consultant, fundraiser, and grant writer at Truslow Resource Consulting LLC in Portsmouth, and as executive director of the Strafford Rivers Conservancy, now part of the Southeast Land Trust of New Hampshire.
LRCT President Don Berry said the organization is fortunate to have found a development director with enthusiasm for land conservation and depth of experience in the field.
Boudreau and her husband Dana live in Dover with her mother-in-law, and have two adult daughters. She was a founding member of the Cocheco River Watershed Coalition and the Dover Open Lands Committee, which she now chairs. For over 20 years her family has vacationed in the Lakes Region, where they hike, kayak, and enjoy nature.
To learn more about the Lakes Region Conservation Trust, visit lrct.org, or call 603-253-3301.
