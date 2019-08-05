ALTON — Mike Durkee is the winner of the Alton Business Association's first logo design contest. The ABA sought artwork to be featured on fundraising materials to support the ABA’s Alton Old Home Day Parade and other community events. After putting out the call for designs, the organization received several submissions. Voting was conducted online before the winner was chosen.
“I moved to Alton with my family in 2014 after spending years traveling abroad. As a kid, New Hampshire was the place to go for vacations. We would camp, kayak, swim, and live the rustic life. There was always something so magical about this part of the country for me. As I got older and started to look at colleges I knew exactly where I wanted to be. I got my degree in fine arts from Chester College in 2008. It was here that I met my lovely wife who is a New Hampshire native and self-proclaimed Granite State fanatic," said Durkee, of Durkish Delights in Alton.
"Alton embodies everything I love about this state. It’s the mindset, the outdoorsy lifestyle and the way people seem to never hesitate to help their neighbor. There is a true sense of community here that seems to get lost these days," he continued. "There isn’t a place I would rather call home than Alton, New Hampshire.”
For more about Durkish Delighs, visit DurkishDelights.com and on Instragram @DurkishDelights.
