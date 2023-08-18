News: The two major credit scoring agencies — FICO and VantageScore — announced late last year that their calculation formulas are changing to include trending information from the past 24 months. Many of those changes have taken place, or will by the end of this year or next year.

What this means to you: In the coming months, you could see a big change in your credit score (for better or worse), or suddenly have a credit score when you didn’t before. It will particularly affect people who plan to apply for a mortgage in the coming years.

