WOLFEBORO — South Shore Outboard Association will host the Kingston Sprint Cup Invitational, Granite State Title Series, an event where the New Hampshire Boat Museum (NHBM) will be in attendance on Sept. 25 and 26, in Kingston.
“We are excited to support the SSOA in spreading awareness of the sport of small outboard hydroplane racing,” explained Martha Cummings, NHBM executive director. “Our 2019 exhibit on racing was our introduction to the SSOA and all that they do in New England with small hydroplane racing, so it is great to partner with them again.”
The Kingston Sprint Cup Invitational will feature small outboard hydroplane racing as a racing tribute to legends of the sport from its golden era, 1960s and 70s. Hailing from across the country, drivers will compete on an approximate 3/4-mile rectangular course around which they will race three times. Racing will be held in a two-heat format.
“The race in Kingston follows on the heels of our Vintage Race Boat Regatta, which is a live exhibition of vintage race boats of all sizes,” said Cummings. “The SSOA race is a real boat race, so it’s a great event for folks interested in seeing an actual, live, boat race... We’re excited to be a part of it and help cheer them on.”
Founded in 1951 on the South Shore of Massachusetts and now headquartered in Kingston, NH, SSOA is the largest racing club in New England. To learn more, visit southshoreoutboard.com.
To learn more about NHBM, visit nhbm.org.
