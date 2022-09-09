WOLFEBORO — South Shore Outboard Association will host the Kingston Sprint Cup Invitational, Granite State Title Series on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25, in Kingston. Featuring small outboard hydroplane racing, the event serves as a racing tribute to legends of the sport from its golden era in the 1960s and 70s.
The event also brings SSOA and the New Hampshire Boat Museum together again, as both organizations work to promote one another to their respective constituencies. “We both share a love of the water and New Hampshire’s rich boating and racing heritage,” noted NHBM Executive Director Martha Cummings.
Held in a two-heat format, the Kingston Sprint Cup Invitational is national in scale, as drivers from across the nation compete on a 3/4-mile rectangular course three times around which they race three times. Awards will be presented to the top three racers, and all drivers receive National points for their finishes. With these points earned, drivers are ranked nationally by the American Power Boat Association with a National Hi Point Champion declared at the end of the racing season.
“This event features real boat racing and is incredibly exciting for spectators,” added Cummings. “We hope people of all ages come to this exciting event and learn more about the South Shore Outboard Association and New Hampshire Boat Museum, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.