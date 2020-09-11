CONCORD — NH LAKES recently hired Michelle Davis as the organization’s advocacy program coordinator. She previously worked for eight years as an outdoor and environmental education instructor in Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Alaska and as a program coordinator at the Hulbert Outdoor Center in Fairlee, Vt.
Davis holds a bachelor of arts degree in environmental studies and wilderness education from the State University of New York at Potsdam, and a master of environmental law and policy from Vermont Law School. While studying at Vermont Law, Davis volunteered with a local planning commission to support conservation commission efforts to protect public resources.
The advocacy program coordinator works with legislators, state agency staff, and local community and business partners to get bills passed that help ensure New Hampshire’s lakes are clean and healthy. The coordinator also leads the grassroots advocacy network and helps advance the mission of NH LAKES through service on statewide public policy boards and commissions.
“We’re looking forward to working with Michelle. I am thrilled to have her on board and confident that she will be a highly effective advocate for lakes and a great asset to our NH LAKES team,” said Tom O’Brien, NH LAKES president and policy advocate.
For more information about NH LAKES, visit nhlakes.org, email info@nhlakes.org, or call 603-226-0299.
