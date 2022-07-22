NHBM

New Hampshire Boat Museum will host a member reception for local artist Jessica Kelly, whose work will be featured in the museum’s gallery in August. (Courtesy photo)

WOLFEBORO — The New Hampshire Boat Museum will host a member reception for local artist Jessica Kelly, whose work will be featured in the museum’s gallery in August.

A local kindergarten teacher, Kelly’s love of photography began in 1998 when she had the opportunity to travel across New Zealand, Australia, and parts of Europe. According to NHBM Executive Director Martha Cummings, her work displayed at the museum will range from coastal scenes and lighthouses to flowers, sunsets, birds, and more.

