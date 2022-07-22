WOLFEBORO — The New Hampshire Boat Museum will host a member reception for local artist Jessica Kelly, whose work will be featured in the museum’s gallery in August.
A local kindergarten teacher, Kelly’s love of photography began in 1998 when she had the opportunity to travel across New Zealand, Australia, and parts of Europe. According to NHBM Executive Director Martha Cummings, her work displayed at the museum will range from coastal scenes and lighthouses to flowers, sunsets, birds, and more.
“Her work is beautiful and complements our gallery space so nicely,” she noted. “It’s wonderful to show original art and photography here each month and surprise visitors with an experience they might not expect.”
Cummings said the reason behind showcasing local art each month stems from NHBM’s interest in attracting a wider audience. “We are much more than a place for boaters or boating enthusiasts,” she said. “We really try to embrace the full boating and lake life heritage highlighting the craftsmanship of boats, nostalgia of ‘going up to camp,’ art inspiration, and ecology… there is something here for all ages.”
Kelly’s work is available for viewing with paid admission to NHBM, located at 399 Center St. NHBM is open Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
To learn more about NHBM, or upcoming events and programs, visit nhbm.org.
