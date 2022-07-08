WOLFEBORO — For a limited time, the New Hampshire Boat Museum will provide visitors with the unique opportunity to try the "Boating Skills Virtual Trainer," an interactive simulation-based boating safety program and instructor tool.
“We are thrilled visitors can experience this state-of-the-art piece of equipment,” noted NHBM Executive Director Martha Cummings who said Lakes Region Power Squadron has donated the BSVT. “We are so thankful to work with them again.”
Previously, Lakes Region Power Squadron presented a boating safety class in partnership with NHBM. Cummings referred to the arrival of the virtual trainer as “important to NHBM’s mission.” “The hope is that visitors and locals can look to us as a practical educational and safety resource,” she said.
Regarding the BSVT’s capabilities, Cummings said it received the 2015 Innovations Award from The National Association of State Boating Law Administrators or advancing boating safety. “This trainer provides a true-to-life experience,” she said.
Some of the topics covered in the BSVT include docking, emergency stops, navigation, pivot turns, mooring, beaching, and managing boat ramps. While at NHBM, the BSVT will be staffed by a member of Lakes Region Power Squadron who will assist visitors in its use.
Access to the BSVT is included in NHBM admission. Located at 399 Center St., NHBM is open Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. To learn more about NHBM, or upcoming events and programs, visit nhbm.org.
