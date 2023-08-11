WOLFEBORO — This summer, New Hampshire Boat Museum has delighted (and surprised) visitors with the Miss Lauren, which offers regularly scheduled and charter rides on the northwestern end of Lake Winnipesaukee.
Launching from North Water Marine’s Paugus Bay location, across from Weirs Beach on Lake Winnipesaukee, the Miss Lauren was added to the museum’s fleet late summer 2022.
“It’s not as well-known yet as the Millie B, which takes people on the northeastern part of the lake,” said Executive Director Martha Cummings. “We're excited to be able to offer captained vintage boat ride tours at the Laconia/Meredith end of Lake Winnipesaukee.”
Regarding the Miss Lauren itself, it is a 28-foot, mahogany triple cockpit “woodie” and a near exact replica to Millie B.
“Both our boats give passengers a unique on-water experience on Lake Winnipesaukee, some of whom may not have a boat themselves,” added Cummings. “Experienced boaters love these vintage rides, too, because there is nothing quite like cruising around the lake in a large wooden motorboat.”
The Miss Lauren covers the Laconia, Gilford, Meredith and Moultonborough sides of Lake Winnipesaukee. Rides and charters for the Miss Lauren can be booked online through nhbm.org. Reservations are required.
Founded in 1992 by antique and classic boating enthusiasts, NHBM is committed to inspire people of all ages with an enduring connection, stewardship and appreciation of New Hampshire’s freshwater boating heritage through compelling exhibits, experiences and educational programs.
NHBM is sponsored in part by Goodhue Boat Company, Eastern Propane & Oil, Stark Creative, KW Lakes and Mountains, Taylor Community, Belletetes and North Water Marine.
