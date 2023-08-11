08 BOATING Miss Lauren

The Miss Lauren is a 28-foot mahogany triple cockpit “woodie” and a near exact replica to Millie B. (Courtesy photo)

WOLFEBORO — This summer, New Hampshire Boat Museum has delighted (and surprised) visitors with the Miss Lauren, which offers regularly scheduled and charter rides on the northwestern end of Lake Winnipesaukee.

Launching from North Water Marine’s Paugus Bay location, across from Weirs Beach on Lake Winnipesaukee, the Miss Lauren was added to the museum’s fleet late summer 2022.

