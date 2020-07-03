GILFORD — The Lake Winnipesaukee Sailing Association will open its youth sailing school for the 33rd season July 6.
The school had previously suspended the season, but has now developed a way to operate safely by offering small, group classes. “We have put a great deal of effort into ensuring that the program will be safe for our students, for their families, and for our staff,” said Executive Director Amy Tripp.
“We offer scholarships to those who need help, and the requests are handled in complete confidence,” she added. “In addition to our youth sailing program, we will also be offering adult lessons and private lessons with new safety guidelines in effect.”
To operate safely in the COVID-19 environment, class sizes have been reduced, classroom sessions will be held outdoors, and start times will be staggered to eliminate congestion. Students will be paired in boats with siblings or children approved by their parents. Sanitizing and social distancing procedures will be in effect.
“Because of the reduced class sizes this year, our students will get a great deal of personal attention from our certified staff. The kids will sail in Optimist dinghies, O’Pen Bic dinghies and 14-foot 420s, and adult and private lessons will be taught in our 26-foot J/80 keel boat,” said head instructor Seth Wilkinson.
For class descriptions, schedule, and new procedures, visit www.lwsa.org. Email sailing-school@lwsa.org with any questions or to request scholarship assistance.
