The Lake Winnipesaukee Association has hired Kate Bishop as the organization’s first Director of Development, Executive Director, Pat Tarpey announced in a statement Friday, noting that "This comes at a time of growth and capacity-building focus for LWA."
Diane Hanley, board president, said: “We are thrilled to have Kate Bishop join us as development director of the Lake Winnipesaukee Association. Bishop brings a wealth of experience growing nonprofits, with particular talent in planning, fundraising and fostering partnerships. Her long-standing ties to the Lake Winnipesaukee region also enhance our ability to reach out more effectively to the community to achieve our mission.”
Bishop brings more than 25 years-experience in the nonprofit sector with her consulting practice, Community Matters, providing capacity building, fundraising, organizational development, board development services and facilitating strategic plans. She has also served on various boards throughout the Lakes Region. Bishop is a graduate of Leadership Lakes Region and served as a mentor with NH Center for Nonprofits Hoffman Haas program.
“I am very excited and proud to be joining the LWA team and making an impact to the continued focus of protecting our lake," Bishop said. "I feel strongly that the water quality may be the single most aesthetic, economic and environmental benefit to the Lakes Region. It should be the foremost concern to all those who live and recreate on or around Winnipesaukee. Community engagement and collaboration are a central approach to my work with individuals, organizations, professionals and communities at large, with an objective of integrating business solutions through planning and implementation.”
Lake Winnipesaukee has been home to Bishop for over 20 years and she shares a passion to see the lake stay clean and safe for all those who enjoy Winnipesaukee’s natural beauty. In her free time, she enjoys running, biking, hiking, skiing, snowshoeing, and boating on Lake Winnipesaukee. Additionally, travel and cooking are added benefits in her life.
Bishop can be contacted at (505) 231-5428 or kbishop@winnipesaukee.org.
