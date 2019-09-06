LACONIA — The Rock the Docks Boat Show is happening at East Coast Flightcraft on Sept. 7-8. See the newest boat models from Malibu, Axis, and Cobalt. There will be boat demonstrations and giveaways. Attendees can enter to win a NASWA vacation, a day on the water with East Coast Flightcraft, and more.
Live music on Saturday will be Jodi Cunningham at 4 p.m., and The Bob Pratte Band on Sunday at 4 pm.
East Coast Flightcraft is offering a benefit for NASWA guests. Book directly with East Coast Flightcraft and Lakeside Watersports to rent a pontoon boat from East Coast Flightcraft and have it waiting at their docks. Lakeside Watersports offers charters by the hour, with full instruction for waterskiing, wakeboarding, wakesurfing, kneeboarding and private guided tours.
For more information, visit www.eastcoastflightcraft.com.
