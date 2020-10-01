Get your photo featured in the paper

You are the owner of this article.
Fall is here. Leaf colors are beginning to change. The air is starting to get crisp. Pumpkin and apple flavors are popping up on menus everywhere, and soup probably sounds like a great choice for lunch these days.

Many of our readers look forward to our daily ReaderPics post, whether they see it in the newspaper, on our website, or on social media.

If you’ve ever wanted to have your photo featured, but weren’t sure where to start, here are a few tips.

Take people pictures

The only thing we love more than seeing photos our readers have taken is seeing photos of our readers. We like a good sunset over the lake, or a mountain scene, but photos with people are much more compelling.

Share what’s happening

Include a caption for the photo that tells us the full name of who took it, where it was taken and when, who or what is in it, and, briefly, the story behind it. 

#nofilter

Let your talent speak for itself and don’t use Photoshop to edit your picture. Send it in as large a file as possible so it will reproduce well in print.

Have fun

Use this as a chance to explore your favorite spot, or a new place, around the Lakes Region. 

Ready to submit your shot? Email readerpics@laconiadailysun.com for consideration, and include your Instagram handle, if you have one.

