We’ve all had to make adjustments in 2020, and one of the biggest has been working from home. Remote work has become the norm this year and it doesn’t seem like it’s going anywhere soon. One of the most challenging things about working remotely is effectively communicating with your team. Luckily, Google, Microsoft and Apple all offer ways to hold virtual meetings.
Below are eight useful tips for holding a virtual meeting. Whether you are new to virtual meetings completely, or are just looking for ways to be more effective in running your meetings, you’ll want to check these out.
- Use video
Video is a great way for your team to still feel connected. It’s more personal than a phone call, and it’s easier for the team to really engage during the meeting. Some great video conferencing tools are Zoom, Skype, Google Meet, and Go To Meeting.
Although video conferencing is the preferred way to hold a virtual meeting, it’s always a good idea to have a call-in option. That way if someone is having technical difficulties, they don’t have to completely miss the meeting.
Do a test run
When holding a virtual meeting, it’s important to make sure that you look professional by being prepared. It’s also a good idea to make sure you’re the first person in the meeting, so starting the meeting 15 minutes early to make sure that everything is working correctly is a great way to do a test run and be there when your team starts hopping on.
Have a plan for your meeting
A virtual meeting might feel less formal, but it doesn’t have to be. Make sure you set a meeting agenda and email it to your team before the meeting. That way the objectives of the meeting are clear and expectations are set for your employees.
Keep your surroundings in mind
When working from home, it’s easy to get into the habit of working from the couch - or even your bed. But when it comes to virtual meetings, you want to make sure you are in an area of your home that doesn’t look like you’ve been lounging around all day.
This goes for both the person holding the meeting, and the employees. If you have a home office, that’s great. But if not, at least try to set yourself up in an area that is clean, organized and where work can be done.
Stay engaged
It’s easy to get bored or distracted during meetings - and when you’re working from home, it’s even easier. Make sure to close your email, and anything you might be working on while you’re in the meeting. You might be tempted to try to multitask while you’re in the meeting, but you might miss something important - so be sure to stay focused, turn off all your notifications and distractions, and make sure to put your phone away from your workspace (this goes for both the manager and employees).
Make meetings interactive
To avoid your employees scrolling on their phones, make the meetings interactive. You could give each employee a task ahead of time, or simply call on your employees throughout the meeting. This will help your employees stay engaged and will make them feel like they are part of the meeting, rather than passive listeners who can easily get distracted.
Make room for casual conversations
While it’s important to stay on track, it’s equally as important to make room for casual conversations. Keep in mind that your employees have been social distancing and are probably hungry for some social interaction. This can really boost morale, especially during these challenging times.
It will also make your employees feel appreciated and cared for if you simply ask them all to share something fun they did over the weekend, or just ask how their day is going.
Ask your team to mute themselves unless they are speaking
Remote meetings are great because they allow your employees to call in from anywhere, but sometimes they aren’t able to find a completely quiet space. Maybe they have kids or pets running around, or maybe they decided to work from the local coffee shop for the day. Distractions are all around, and asking your employees to mute themselves can help minimize the surrounding noise and allow for the team to focus solely on the meeting.
