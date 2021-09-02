To The Daily Sun,
We are writing to express our gratitude for the excellent care that our Mother, Vera Andrews, received while a recent patient at the St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
In the short time she was there, we found that the nurses and staff were extremely attentive to her needs and answered our questions with compassion and professionalism. While it was hard to lose our mother, we are comforted in knowing that she was well taken care of.
Also, a thank you to the ICU staff at Lakes General Hospital / Concord for their expert care while she was there prior to going to St. Francis. We are fortunate in the Lakes Region to have such excellent care at our disposal.
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts and may God bless you all!
The family of Vera Andrews
Moultonborough
