Best of the Lakes Region Beach Party

Winners will be revealed as we celebrate the Best of The Lakes Region, presented by Bank of New Hampshire on June 26. Sample bites from local restaurants voted the best. Admission includes food, music, trivia raffles, photos, advance copies of the Winner's Magazine and music by DJ Terry. Arrive by boat, car or even stay at the NASWA Resort with a "Beach Party" rate.
Visit rsvp4thebest.com to get your tickets today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.