Best of the Lakes Region Beach Party: PARKING & MORE INFO

With the excitement to learn the winners who will be revealed, we are expecting a huge crowd!
To address parking concerns, we have arranged for off-site parking with free shuttle buses to The Naswa Resort. Free off-site parking will be available at the former Surf Coaster location, 1085 White Oaks Rd in Laconia. Two buses will be shuttling event attendees continuously 5:15-7:45 p.m. Signage will be posted to assist in directing you to the lot.
Early Bird Arrival Promotion: Early Birds welcome at 4 p.m. to park at the Naz, first come first serve for parking and for the cash bar. For express drink service, bring cash.
Please note casual attire encouraged with footwear appropriate to walk in sand. Attendees that are underage, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian only.
For more details, visit www.lakesregionchamber.org/events/details/best-of-the-lakes-region-beach-party-38093.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.