Editor’s Picks
Play Plinko to benefit the Children’s Auction at T-BONES & Cactus Jack’s of Laconia daily through Dec. 7 from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Visit either restaurant to donate $10 and play their Plinko game for a chance to win $10, $15, or $25 off a future visit at 1182 Union Ave. bit.ly/3. 603-528-7800.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Special Community Events
2021 Fall Polliwogs - Amazing Owls at Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center, 10-11 a.m., at 928 White Oaks Road in Laconia. 603-366-5695.
Farmers Markets
Wolfeboro Area Farmers Market at Clark Park, 12:30-4:30 p.m., at 233 S. Main St. wolfeborofarmersmarket@gmail.com, wolfeborofarmersmarket.com.
Library Events
Events at Gilford Public Library: Geri Fit, 9-10 a.m.; Babies and Co. Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Home School Game Club, noon-2 p.m.; French, 4-5 p.m.; Book Discussion: Pretty Things by Janelle Brown, 5:30 p.m., at 31 Potter Hill Road. 603-524-6042.
Events at Laconia Public Library: Preschool Storytime with Jamie, 10-11 a.m.; Movies & More for Kids: Luca, 3-5:30 p.m., at 695 N. Main St. 603-524-4775.
Events at Gordon-Nash Library: Yoga, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Storytime with Christine Hunewell, 10:45-11:45 a.m., at 69 Main St. in New Hampton. 603-677-3740.
Events at Wolfeboro Public Library: Toddler Time Story Hour, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Preschool Story Hour, 10:30-11:30 a.m., at 259 S. Main St. 603-569-2428.
Ongoing Community Events
Shaped by Conflict: Mementoes of the World War II Era at The Wright Museum, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at 77 Center St. in Wolfeboro.
Invasive Species Removal Work Day at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, 10-11:30 a.m., 23 Science Center Road, Holderness, 603-968-7194, nhnature.org.
Indoor & Outdoor Tours at Canterbury Shaker Village, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., at 288 Shaker Road. 603-783-9511, ext. 205, info@shakers.org, shakers.org.
Play Plinko to benefit the Children’s Auction at TBones & Cactus Jack’s of Laconia, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. bit.ly/3. 603-528-7800.
Friday, Oct. 22
Music
Piano Night in the Loft at Hermit Woods Winery & Deli, 5-7 p.m., at 72 Main St. in Meredith. 603-253-7968, hermitwoods.com/events/list.
Special Community Events
Meredith Historical Society Outdoor Scarecrow and Indoor Timeline, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at 45 Main St. 603-279-2275.
Library Events
Events at Gilford Public Library: Senior Sculpt, 9-10 a.m.; Preschool Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Bridge, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Hand & Foot, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; Knit Wits, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; Advanced Conversational German, 2:30-3:30 p.m.; Line Dancing: Lower Intermediate, 4-5 p.m., at 31 Potter Hill Road. 603-524-6042.
Adult Seasonal Coloring at Laconia Public Library, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; at 695 N. Main St. 603-524-4775.
Ongoing Community Events
Shaped by Conflict: Mementoes of the World War II Era at The Wright Museum, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at 77 Center St. in Wolfeboro.
Indoor & Outdoor Tours at Canterbury Shaker Village, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., at 288 Shaker Road. 603-783-9511, ext. 205, info@shakers.org, shakers.org.
Play Plinko to benefit the Children’s Auction at TBones & Cactus Jack’s of Laconia, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. bit.ly/3. 603-528-7800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.