To The Daily Sun,
Dear "Living In Belmont Next to RV Dweller":
Living in an RV or a tiny home in the backyard is becoming a fact for life for millions of citizens of our country. Really look around your cute little town and see how many folks are camping out in the front, back and the side yard of homes. Now look around the streets, parking lots, alley ways — you will see more RV dwellers this year than ever in the history of the United States.
So, yes, thank God not that your town has an ordinance and statutes to keep people down but that you are not living in an RV with someone next door with zero compassion for his fellow man. When your house blows down and you are in the street think of the RV dweller next door who was able to leave before the storm. Good luck buddy.
Gregory G. Campbell
San Meguel, California
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.