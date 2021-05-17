Service Expansion Now Open

Our Toyota-Ford/Lincoln Service Department Expansion is here! An additional 10,000+ square foot facility adding 15 service bays. This will give many of our technicians 2 bays to work out of and grow our flexibility to accommodate more customers, more traffic and provide the opportunity for better customer service. Being space constrained for years has meant if something goes wrong with a service early in the day, the rest of the shop was impacted for the remainder of the day, trickling down, as we had no margin for error. With our expansion we achieve significant flexibility. Our commercial and fleet service area will also grow by some 50%+. We plan to expand our servicing of all makes and models and we’re super excited to move in and get rolling!
Chris Irwin is vice president of Irwin Automotive Group in Laconia. Irwin Automotive Group in Laconia sells Toyota, Scion, Ford, Lincoln, and Hyundai. Irwin operates a Quicklane Tire & Auto Center as well as Irwin’s Collision Center, and NHCarCredit.com. Contact us with any questions related to purchasing or servicing a vehicle, regardless of the make, model, or where it was purchased!
