FRANKLIN — The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Franklin will present a one-hour drum circle, facilitated by Pam LaCroix, starting on Monday, Sept. 9, and continuing on the second Monday of each month, from 7 to 8 p.m.
No drumming experience is necessary. Participants are encouraged to bring their own drums, rattles, and other percussion instruments, but there will be a few drums and other instruments available.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. Children under 18 are welcome, but must be accompanied by a parent.
The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Franklin is located at 206 Central St. For more information, call 603-934-2141.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.