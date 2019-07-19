GILFORD — Hope Ministries is offering a time to be quiet in this world of noise and stress, with healing services on the last Friday of every month at 7 p.m.
Designed to help your mind, body, and spirit rest and refresh, the service of meditation and healing will be followed by a simple laying on of hands and prayer for those who wish.
The service includes singing, meditation, prayer and a time for anointing and laying on of hands with a healing prayer. The next service is on Friday, July 26.
Hope Ministries is located at the First United Methodist Church, 18 Wesley Way (off Route 11A, near the 3/11 bypass) in Gilford.
For more information, call 603-524-1330 or email kshealthministries@gmail.com.
