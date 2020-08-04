MEREDITH — Saint John’s-on-the-Lake will welcome the Rev. Robin Soller, rector of Trinity Episcopal Church in Meredith since 1995, to its virtual pulpit on Sunday, Aug. 9.
Rev. Soller graduated from Virginia Theological Seminary in 1989, then served churches in Wappingers Falls, N.Y., and Fort Wayne, Ind. She lives in New Hampton with her husband Jon.
The service will be live on Facebook at 10 a.m. Search "St. John’s On-The-Lake Chapel."
St. John’s will also be open on Sunday morning 10-11 a.m. for prayer and meditation, with organ music. Masks will be required as will social distancing. Masks will be available for those who need one, as well as hand sanitizer.
St. John’s can be reached by a short walk from the church docks in Church Cove (Deep Cove) on the west side of Bear Island. Sturdy shoes are recommended. All are welcome, as are well-behaved dogs. For more information, visit stjohnsonthelake.com.
