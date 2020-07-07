GILFORD — Hope Ministries at First United Methodist Church will begin outdoor worship on Sunday, July 12 at 10:30 a.m. (weather permitting). Services will be in front of the church building off Route 11-A.
Those attending can bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on the lawn. There will also be a limited number of parking spaces in the front lot for those preferring to stay in their cars during the service. In order to help keep everyone healthy, social distancing will be practiced and face masks will be required.
The services will also continue to be streamed online via Zoom and available on the church’s website: nhhope.org. For more information, please contact the church office at 603-524-3289.
