BRISTOL — The Newfound Area Churches will hold a CROP Hunger Walk on Saturday, May 4, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of what originally was the Christian Rural Overseas Program.
The Newfound Area Churches are setting big goals this year. The community hopes to raise $6,000 through 35 walk participants for long-term solutions to hunger. A portion of the funds raised here in the Newfound community will go to the food pantry at Bristol Community Services.
Last year, 34 walkers raised more than $4,100 through the Hunger Walk.
The Newfound Area Churches are joining some 800 other communities nationwide in interfaith CROP Hunger Walks, around the theme “Stepping up to end hunger since 1969.”
The CROP Hunger Walk originated with a group of young people in Bismarck, North Dakota, who wanted to mobilize their community to fight global hunger. Today, the CROP Hunger Walk is a national movement supporting the global hunger-fighting work of Church World Service and local hunger-fighting agencies. Last year, more than 800 events raised more than $8.3 million dollars.
For more information, email Lucille Keegan at lucillekeegan@gmail.com.
