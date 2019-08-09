SANDWICH — The public is welcome to join others at the historic North Sandwich Friends (Quakers) Meetinghouse on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 10:30 a.m. for a special programmed Meeting with Emily Provance.
Ms. Provance is a member of the Fifteenth Street Monthly Meeting in New York City working with a variety of Quaker institutions. She evaluates where the systems and practices of the Society of Friends are supporting God's purposes and where those systems and practices might be getting in the way, across the covenant people called the Religious Society of Friends.
She is an associate of Good News Associates, a nonprofit Christian ministry organization supporting individuals who are called to non-institutional ministries.
The North Sandwich Friends Meeting is socially and politically inclusive. Quakers have no creed or statement of faith. Quakerism affirms that life is good and meaningful. Although recognizing the existence of evil on earth and opposing it in many ways, Quakerism strongly upholds the inherent goodness of humankind. The principles of simplicity, peace, integrity, community, equality and stewardship of the Earth are basic to the faith.
First-time visitors may pick up a welcoming brochure at the door.
The historic Meetinghouse is up the hill from the Durgin Covered Bridge (354 Quaker Whiteface Road in North Sandwich) and holds gatherings every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. During busy summer months, the Meetinghouse opens for a mid-week un-programmed silent gathering on Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
For further information, contact Luisa Facciolo at 603-284-6843 or Susan Wiley at 603-284-6990.
