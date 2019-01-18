"Is the Bible true? If not, what should I put my faith in?" -- Timothy Mahoney
MINNEAPOLIS — Award-winning filmmaker Timothy Mahoney (Patterns of Evidence: The Exodus) is bringing evidence to light in the ongoing debate about the true authorship of the first five books of the Bible in his latest documentary: "Patterns of Evidence: The Moses Controversy."
Presented by Fathom Events and Thinking Man Films, "Patterns of Evidence: The Moses Controversy" will be in movie theaters nationwide for three days only, March 14, 16, and 19.
In "Patterns of Evidence: The Moses Controversy," Mahoney invites viewers on a global trek to uncover the truth behind the oldest and most significant book in history, the Bible. The thought-provoking documentary features interviews with some of the world's leading experts in Egyptology, ancient Hebrew, religion and archaeology, and asks hard questions in search of evidence to determine once and for all whether Moses could really have written the Torah.
Mahoney asks, "If Moses did not author the Torah, as Scripture says, then some of the Bible is true, and some is not. How can we know what to trust? Is the Bible based on history, or merely folklore?"
"Patterns of Evidence: The Moses Controversy" highlights one of the most groundbreaking discoveries of the modern age and presents a well-organized "pattern" to answer what could be the most important question for people of faith.
With stunning cinematography and life-like recreations, "Patterns of Evidence: The Moses Controversy" will captivate audiences of all ages.
According to Mahoney, the overarching question is whether Moses actually had the ability to write the events of the Exodus as a true eye-witness account, as is referenced in Scripture, or did the Exodus of Israel predate alphabetic writing. Most mainstream scholars believe Moses' authorship to be an impossibility due to commonly cited historical dating systems which place the story of the exodus to 1250 B.C., hundreds of years before the invention of the alphabet in which the Torah is written.
Mahoney examines the earliest forms of text, including hieroglyphics, and more recently discovered cave inscriptions found in the Sinai region which some believe links the Hebrews to an early alphabetic system and offers a new narrative about the origins of the first alphabet.
"In my own search for the evidence, I had to ask myself if I believe the Bible because it's true, or because it's just what I believed because of my upbringing," says Mahoney. "Since the rest of the Bible is based on the writings of Moses, the credibility of the exodus and the rest of the Bible is directly connected to the question of Moses' authorship."
Thinking Man Films and its publishing division, Thinking Man Media, is an international media company that creates investigative documentaries, books and curriculum. The company is led by Timothy Mahoney, filmmaker of the highly acclaimed, award-winning documentary "Patterns of Evidence: The Exodus." Winner of 13 awards, the original film has been endorsed by many Christian leaders and scholars, including Anne Graham Lotz, Dr. Norman Geisler and Dr. Walt Kaiser. For more information, visit www.patternsofevidence.com.
