MEREDITH — The Knights of Columbus of St. Charles Borromeo Parish will sponsor a Novena for Life, beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 21, and continuing through Wednesday, Jan. 29, in the church chapel.
The nine days of prayer and reflection will focus on how we might establish a culture of life and civilization of love in our community, nation, and world. Participants will pray together each morning from 9 to 9:30 and continue in private prayer as they go about their daily lives.
The particular intention of the novena is life, especially prayer for the legal protection of unborn children. The protection of life is a sustained prayer intention of the Catholic Church and of the Knights of Columbus. A Novena for Life is meant to bring Knights of Columbus and parish families together in a spiritual battle to lead their communities, through both public and private acts of prayer, to ensure a culture of life in our nations.
All who cherish the life of the unborn are encouraged to join in.
