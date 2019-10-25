TILTON — Evangelist Ron Clark and his wife, Cindy, will be visiting Praise Assembly of God on Sunday, Nov. 3, through Wednesday, Nov. 6. Pastor Ron is the former pastor of Living Word Assembly of God in Gilmanton Iron Works.
Pastor Ron felt God calling him to go on the road as an evangelist and share what God has been doing through his healing ministry for the past 28-plus years. He has witnessed many healings, miracles, and deliverances. Ron has seen blind eyes opened and deaf ears restored to hearing, as well as the lame leaping and praising God. His life has been a testimony of the ongoing miraculous and powerful works of God.
Pastor Ron believes that sharing what he has seen and experienced with God for almost 30 years will spark new fire within churches and, especially, the youth.
Ron talked about one of the most profound healing experiences that changed his life forever: “It occurred in Mongolia, where we were having a tent revival meeting, when they brought in a nine-year-old boy named Octenbeyer, who was born blind. I was shocked that God would give me such an opportunity to pray for this boy. I prayed, ‘Father, in the name of Jesus, glorify Yourself and open his eyes.’ The interpreter asked him if he could see and she fell to her knees crying, as she said, “He can see!” I tested him, one eye at a time, by having him point to my hand as I waived it in front of him. He pointed correctly each time and then laughed and ran out of the tent by himself. I fell to my knees, crying for the wonderful miracle I had just witnessed. God continued that night to heal five more blind people and several deaf people during the next six hours of prayer. God’s love is the key to all the healings and miracles — I have never been the same after witnessing those events.”
Praise Assembly of God invites the public to join Ron and his wife at the services at the church. He will be speaking at the Sunday morning service on Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. and that evening at 6:30 p.m. He will be ministering on Monday, Nov. 4, at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 6:30 p.m., and on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 6:30 p.m.
Invite friends and family to come and experience the mighty presence of God and His healing power.
Praise Assembly of God is located at 180 School St., Tilton. Call the church office at 603-286-3007 or check out the web page at www.praiseag.org for further information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.