The bishops of the Catholic Diocese of Manchester and the Episcopal Church of New Hampshire have announced alternative plans for worship in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
In Manchester, Bishop Peter Libasci issued new directives to Catholic pastors in a memo, saying, “Priests and lay ministers of Holy Communion are to practice good hygiene and direct others to do the same, washing their hands before Mass begins and/or using an alcohol-based solution before and after distributing Holy Communion.
“Priests are to assure parishioners that if they are sick, they are not obliged to attend Mass and, in fact, should not attend.
“Coffee socials and the like after Mass are to be suspended.
“Suspend the Sign of Peace.
“Suspend distribution of Holy Communion to the faithful via the chalice.”
If Catholic schools close due to illness, there is a plan for each school to coordinate alternative instructional delivery with parents and students.
The Right Reverend A. Robert Hirschfeld, Bishop of the Episcopal Church of New Hampshire, announced a suspension of “physically gathered, large group worship,” beginning the week of March 17 and continuing until April 5, Palm Sunday.
“I ask that each of our congregations gather this coming Sunday as a Day of Preparedness for a Fast,” he stated in a pastoral directive issued on Friday. “Now, even as we contemplate and prepare for a time of physical distance, I am now convinced that it is for such a time as this that all of our talk in the past years about how we can actually be the Body of Christ in the world can happen in even more liberating and healthful ways. Now is an urgent time when we, instead of looking out only for ourselves alone, can reach out in love, albeit by phone or digitally, or in small and hygienic groups with news of faith, hope and love and with spiritual companionship.”
He continued, “As an Episcopal bishop, I cannot supersede the canonical authority a local rector may have making available the sacraments and worship of the Church. However, our canons clearly did not foresee the public health emergency we now face. What seemed even a week ago as a safe distance between those who have been infected by the COVID-19 virus and our own population is now rapidly shrinking.”
He cited a precedence when, in November 1940, St. Michael’s Cathedral in Coventry, England, was destroyed by bombing by the Germans. “Suddenly finding itself without its historic gothic building, the congregation formed small ‘foyer’ groups in their homes to continue to pray and care for one another. The Fellowship of Reconciliation, an international movement of peace and forgiveness, remains a tribute to the power of God’s love to turn horrible adversity into Gospel life.”
The bishop suggested forming “smaller groups that allow sufficient physical space between you (the doctors recommend 4-6 feet or two arm spans), [and] share bible readings and prayers.”
