LACONIA — The Congregational Church of Laconia UCC at 18 Veterans Square is planning its annual rummage sale this weekend, beginning on Thursday, April 11, from 5 to 7 p.m., and continuing Friday, April 12, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., and Saturday, April 13, 9 a.m. - noon.
There will be clothing, kitchen items, tools, toys, jewelry, books, linens, and even a few "antiques" — all priced to sell.
Desserts will be offered for sale on Friday morning until they are gone.
Saturday is a specially discounted day: Fill a bag for $2 or a box for $5 with any items still remaining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.