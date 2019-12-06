CANTERBURY — Church of the Woods, at 92 Foster Road, Canterbury, will hold a Sacred Ground Exchange on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Sacred Ground Exchange is a group meditation, mutual exchange, and storytelling event where participants listen reverently to the land and to each other. All gather together in conversation to evoke and share the diverse ways that people speak, experience, and engage with the natural world as sacred.
Space is limited. For more information, email Terésa Gardner at tgardner@kairosearth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.