LACONIA — The Congregational Church of Laconia-United Church of Christ will offer a book discussion series that will help participants re-imagine the church in a rapidly changing world.
"Canoeing the Mountains: Christian Leadership in Uncharted Territory" by Tod Bolsinger uses the Lewis and Clark expedition as a metaphor for what the church faces today. Seeking a water route to the Pacific Ocean, Lewis and Clark were in no way prepared for the Rocky Mountains. They were faced with the choice of abandoning their mission or finding another way forward. Bolsinger offers insights and tools helpful in thinking about what effective church leadership looks like today.
No matter what your church affiliation, you are welcome to join us as Martha Clement facilitates discussions on Tuesdays, Feb. 5 and 19 and March 5, at either noon or 6:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room/library of the Parish House of the church in Veterans Square.
Call the church at 603-524-0668 to register and get more information about the free gathering. Books are available for purchase in the church office, and at Amazon.com or your local bookstore.
