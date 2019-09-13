SANDWICH — North Sandwich Friends Quaker Meeting will hold a special gathering featuring Marion Baker, a lifelong Quaker, who will speak about the New Hampshire Quakers and the Underground Railroad as it relates to issues we face today.
The hour-long program, which is open to the public, will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15.
Baker has traveled extensively, working in support of Quaker beliefs. Recognizing the existence of evil and opposing it in many ways, Quakerism strongly upholds the inherent goodness of humankind. The principles of simplicity, peace, integrity, community, equality and stewardship of the Earth are basic to the faith.
Baker’s ministry includes lifting up and nurturing the leadership of African Quaker women, including encouraging girls to stay in school. She spends several months each year helping Kenyan Women travel in ministry to the women of Uganda and Tanzania.
The programmed meeting will include periods of silence as well as music.
First-time visitors may pick up a welcoming brochure at the door.
The historic Meetinghouse at 354 Quaker Whiteface Road in North Sandwich is up the hill from the Durgin Covered Bridge. Quakers gather every Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
For further information, contact Susan Wiley at 603-284-6990.
