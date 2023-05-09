A Keene State professor believes gender barriers shouldn’t preclude physical fitness, and she’s planning her second year of a summer camp to offer area LGBTQ+ youth opportunities to socialize and exercise.

Mel Adams, an exercise science professor, is the mind behind “Pride in Motion,” which will feature activities like cooperative games, nature walks and “aerobic drumming” — an aerobic-style class with drumsticks. The program is geared toward kids ranging from 6th to 8th grade, roughly ages 11 to 14, and will take place on Keene State’s campus from July 31 to Aug. 4 in a day camp format.

