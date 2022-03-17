HOLDERNESS — Join Squam Lakes Association and LRCC at Burleigh Farm on Sunday, March 27 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for a fun time of sugaring demonstrations and maple sugar tasting. There will be maple folk music, sugar on snow, and more. Maple tree education walks led by LRCC members will take place at 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., noon, and 12:30 p.m. Children are welcome, but no dogs.
Burleigh Farm is located off of Route 113 in Holderness. If you are traveling from the Town of Holderness follow Route 113 for roughly 3.5 miles and take a left onto Burleigh Farm Road. Follow Burleigh Farm Road to the end and take a left toward the Sugar House.
This is a free community event co-sponsored by the Squam Lakes Association, the Squam Lakes Conservation Society, and the Lakes Region Conservation Trust.
