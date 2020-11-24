So many things are different this holiday season, but one thing that doesn’t have to change is seeing Northeastern Ballet Theatre’s The Nutcracker. Enjoy the spectacular 2019 production of this classical ballet favorite from the comfort and security of your own home. Witness incredible local talent from New Hampshire’s Seacoast, Lakes Region and other areas of the state as they dance their hearts out. Using state-of-the-art technology of projected backdrops, the scenes come alive in a way that was not possible before. After witnessing this production live an audience member said, "The Nutcracker was New York worthy!! Just amazing, I wish I could go again!” Well, now you can.
Through NBT at Home, not only can you watch The Nutcracker, but also available to watch is The Legend of Sleepy Hollow and NBT’s charming The Wizard, a balletic interpretation of the first Harry Potter book. All three ballets will be available to watch through NBT at Home until January 3, 2021. Visit https://nbtathome.com to subscribe. For just $20 you can watch all three, and $8 will give you access to The Nutcracker only. What a wonderful way to get ready for the holidays: decorate your tree, light a fire, and cozy up to watch The Nutcracker. For more information about Northeastern Ballet Theatre’s in person and zoom classical ballet class offerings located in Dover and Wolfeboro for all ages and abilities, please visit www.northeasternballet.org.
