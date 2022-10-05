Fun on the links was had by all when Mount Washington Valley Promotions held the seventh annual Damsel Scramble, a women-only golf tournament sponsored by Peak Homes & Land; Keller Williams Lakes and Mountains Realty last Sunday at the Linderhof Country Club, in Glen. Event director Lisa DuFault said things couldn’t have gone any better. One look at the player wardrobes and team names were certain to bring a smile to your face.
Lisa said the event kicked off with mimosas and bidding on caddies Arthur Karabelas, Joshua Posillo, Phil “Tiger” DeSisto, Pat Schollard, Chet Barnes, Brendan King, Pat Fagan, Joe Marini, Marc “Wig” Weglowski and Mark Iantosca.
Then it was time for the scramble to begin. Taking top honors was team Tap Taparoo, featuring Leslie Leonard, Morgan Butters, Allie Wagner, Mel Gregory and Stephanie Pavao Madden.
Finishing second was Her Majesty’s Mulligans (winners of best costumes), followed by Putting Pirates, Boogie Birdies, Stampede Queens, Par-Tee Animals, The Potty Mouths, Go-Go Golfers, LPGA, Sassy Lassies and Nun Yo’ Business.
Maureen Garrette won the putting contest, while closest to the pin honors went to Kacey Crist.
Now in its 15th year, Mount Washington Valley Promotions is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is “to promote non-profit events and fund-raising endeavors in the Mount Washington Valley area; to cross-promote among local non-profits; to increase local support for non-profits; to ease the marketing workload of volunteer board members; to increase public awareness of the local non-profit agencies; to facilitate collaborative non-profit and fund-raising events.”
The Damsel Scramble is one of only two annual events held specifically for Valley Promotions' operating expenses.
Club Notes
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson: Club Pro and PGA Professional Bob McGraw reports after four weeks of Don Ho action, Team Par Tee sits in first place at -15. In second are the Marteenies at -10, followed by the Chislas at -8.
Ben Bailey and Nicki Lynn won the long drive contest while Steve Piotrow took closest-to-the-pin honors.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway: John Kasparian, director of golf, reports "The Great Chili Cup Member/Guest Tournament" is set for Oct. 13. The event will consist of a nine-hole scramble with a 2 p.m. shotgun start. Teams will be determined prior to the start.
Participants are asked to bring their favorite chili dish or food item of their choice to the Gazebo after the scramble. Members wishing to play can sign up in the Pro Shop. For further information contact Scott Mathews.
In other Hale's related news, 2023 golf memberships are now on sale. Interested parties can contact the pro shop at 603-356-2140 for details.
The fall pro shop hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The last tee time of the day is 3:30 p.m.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine: Nancy Calvert reports the cooler weather has led to two holes in one this week already. George Bassett and Dee Parker both aced the par 3, 144-yard, fifth hole on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. This was Dee's first hole-in-one and George's second. Kudos to both.
Carroll County Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) held its second annual golf tournament at Lake Kezar on Sept. 21.
“In just one year, the field of players more than doubled,” said Nancy, “The volunteers did a great job. So many organizations donated items for their silent auction.”
“The purpose of the golf tournament is to provide mileage reimbursement funding for the volunteer drivers in the signature Meals on Wheels Driver Program and Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Program,” said RSVP Director Mary Carey Seavey. “Both programs support older adults in Carroll County. All volunteers give freely of their time and are eligible for mileage reimbursement at a rate of 58 cents per mile.”
Next up, Lake Kezar is scheduled to host the eighth annual Friends of Conway Rec Golf Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 1. All proceeds go directly to helping children’s programming and our summer scholarship fund.
“Your $65 entry fee includes 18 holes of golf with a scheduled 9 a.m. shotgun start (rain or shine),” said Conway Rec Director Michael Lane. “There will be prizes for closest-to-the-pin, longest drive as well as a $10,000 hole-in-one Hole.”
He added: “All proceeds go directly to helping children’s programming and our summer scholarship fund.”
This four-person, best-ball scramble features three divisions (open, mixed couples and ladies). Prizes will be awarded to the top two groups in each division.
To register to play, go to tinyurl.com/mt469uyy or you can signup in person on Saturday.
Also on the calendar, on Oct. 8, the annual Kezar Trailbreakers Tournament is scheduled to take flight.
“We will have the LKCC Turkey Shoot again,” Nancy said. “This is a fun club event, where you can get a chance to win a turkey or turkey-related prizes. Entry forms for all these events can be found at the clubhouse.
The season is sadly winding down. Our planned closing date will be the last Sunday in October.”
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson: Maryann Lowry reports there was a bogey in last week’s results. Lynne Walker was the winner for Net Best Back in the NASSAU event. Belated kudos.
Wentworth hosted the Travel League on Wednesday. The Travel League will continue on Wednesdays through October with scheduled play dates at North Conway Country Club on Oct. 5, Indian Mound on Oct. 12, Province Lake on Oct. 19 and Hales Location on Oct. 26 All are weather permitting. Hopefully, the season will cooperate.
White Mountain Indoor Golf, 15 Town Hall Road, Intervale: WMIG has three state-of-the-art simulators by AboutGolf and will be offering leagues, casual play, lessons, club fittings and a private event venue for those who want to improve their game or just have fun.
The facility, run by Jack Wyman, a Falmouth, Maine, native who has recently settled in the area, is now open.
“WMIG's goal is to provide the community an opportunity for a healthy indoor fun activity. To keep your game sharp during the off-season WMIG will be offering two separate six-week leagues. Once officially open, tee times will be available on the weekends for the rest of this summer and early fall. During winter months WMIG will be open six/seven days a week. Anyone interested should stop by and meet Jack and become familiar with the simulators.”
The website is where all tee times can be booked. You can email whitemtindoorgolf@gmail.com for additional information about leagues, lessons, event planning or any other questions you may have.
Golf talk
“I'm not feeling very well — I need a doctor immediately. Ring the nearest golf course.” – Groucho Marx
