CANTERBURY — The second annual Jake Deware Kindness Project Golf Tournament was held on Sept. 24, at Canterbury Woods Golf Course, with 124 golfers and many friends and family to make for an unforgettable day.

An amazing $25,360 was raised for the Jake Deware Kindness Project and it would not have been made possible without the following: Rowell’s Services (presenting sponsor), Pipe Connections (gold and longest drive sponsors), Boston Beer company (gold sponsor), Nick Harriman-State Farm (silver sponsor), and bronze sponsors PENCO Plumbing & Heating, Wood & Clay Inc., Angelview Realty LLC, American Natural, and an anonymous bronze sponsor: the beverage cart sponsorships from Kyle Minery and ALTA Equipment, as well as 20 different green/tee sponsorships and monetary donations including a mystery sponsor made for a fun-filled event.

