CANTERBURY — The second annual Jake Deware Kindness Project Golf Tournament was held on Sept. 24, at Canterbury Woods Golf Course, with 124 golfers and many friends and family to make for an unforgettable day.
An amazing $25,360 was raised for the Jake Deware Kindness Project and it would not have been made possible without the following: Rowell’s Services (presenting sponsor), Pipe Connections (gold and longest drive sponsors), Boston Beer company (gold sponsor), Nick Harriman-State Farm (silver sponsor), and bronze sponsors PENCO Plumbing & Heating, Wood & Clay Inc., Angelview Realty LLC, American Natural, and an anonymous bronze sponsor: the beverage cart sponsorships from Kyle Minery and ALTA Equipment, as well as 20 different green/tee sponsorships and monetary donations including a mystery sponsor made for a fun-filled event.
Jake Deware of Belmont, was 20 years young when he passed away from injuries sustained in a dirt bike accident in November 2020. Loved ones of Jake quickly founded the Jake Deware Kindness Project to continue his legacy of giving, his big heart, and random acts of kindness. His giving spirit touched many and this project has helped those close to him heal and feel connected as a community.
To date, the Jake Deware Kindness Project has sponsored:
• Belmont High School Robotics and Outdoor Environmental Clubs
• Children’s Fishing Derby
• Christmas trees for families in Belmont and Canterbury
• Best Buddies program
• Comfort Critters to Shaker Regional School District for students having a bad day
• Funded an annual scholarship for a graduating senior going into the trades, as well as two book or tool grants to Belmont High School seniors
• Mary’s Dogs (rescue foundation)
• Ninety children through the Hunter Safety Course
• Seven children to different programs at Highland Mountain Bike Park
• Belmont High School Boys’ basketball and hockey teams
To learn more about the incredible man that Jake was and his legacy, join the Jake Deware Kindness Project Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/226318382426429 and remember “Live your life, be kind along the way."
