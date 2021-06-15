GILFORD — Bolduc Park this month opened its doors, offering a free match activity for volunteer Bigs and their matches (Littles) enrolled in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Hampshire community-based match program. Three matches attended and enjoyed an afternoon of disc golf. They also received putting lessons from the park’s founder, Bob Bolduc, and a healthy snack provided by the park.
This collaboration came about after a meeting with Bolduc, park volunteer Gail Malone and BBBSNH staff Linda Carter and Brian Bernard. Both agencies received money from the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction and wanted to provide resources for children in the community. BBBSNH brings a focus on a child’s potential, and the role adult volunteer mentors have helping children achieve their best possible futures. Bolduc Park provides affordable family-friendly outdoor recreational activities. This collaboration is an example of how like-minded agencies come together to help support the kids in our community.
Bolduc Park spans 22 acres on the Laconia-Gilford town line and offers many recreational activities, including disc golf, hiking trails and a nine hole, par-3 golf course. It also offers cross-country skiing in the winter. It is a nonprofit organization operated entirely by volunteers. Money raised from golf and activity fees goes back into the park for upkeep and maintenance. About 40 volunteers run the office and maintain the grounds.
The park is a labor of love for Bolduc.
"Volunteers are the key to Bolduc Park’s success," he said. "They are providing a big service to the youth and the community.”
He added: “The park was built in 1996 and will be here for people to enjoy the outdoors and get access to sports that they otherwise might not have a chance to participate in. My goal is to have every child in the Lakes Region area have an opportunity to ski, golf, disc golf and hike. (We’re) all about family participation, community and an affordable place to play and grow. BBBSNH fits what we are looking for.”
BBBSNH is focused on bringing one-to-one mentoring to the children and families who need it most. As an organization whose mission is dedicated to creating positive, healthy relationships, BBBSNH continues to do everything they can to move this critical work forward and be there for all children who need a supportive role model and mentor across our communities.
“This was a wonderful opportunity for our matches to get outside and enjoy a fun activity in the Lakes Region,” said CEO Stacy Kramer. “Mentoring is more important than ever, and community activities like these foster healthy relationships and give our matches the opportunity to explore more of what NH has to offer. We promote free and low-cost activities for our matches and appreciate opportunities for community engagement.”
To learn more about volunteering to mentor or enrolling a child, visit www.bbbsnh.org.
