LACONIA — Twice a year pool players converge on a tournament finals event called the “King of Pubs” pool Series. It is an event that has been raising money for the “David’s House” at Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth also known as ChaD for the last 10 years and has raised almost $45,000 in that time from pool players across New England.
It is a series of pool tournaments that plays at anywhere between 15 to 20 different bars and taverns seven days a week for 14 to 15 weeks throughout Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.
The series of events was started by Ron Boucher of Tavern Players Magazine whose daughter was a leukemia patience back in 1999 and 2000 at Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth CHaD. Upon telling a nurse one day that he was sleeping in his car while waiting for his daughter’s treatments, the nurse said, “do you know about the David’s House,” he soon come to find out that the David’s House was a non-profit organization, home away from home for families of children who are receiving care at CHaD. Ron who runs pool, foosball, cornhole and other tavern events through his magazine decided to put together this series about 10 years ago.
Now they have two major finals, one in the winter/spring and another if the fall. Players come to win prizes and cash. They are also awarded top player, sportsmanship and top tournament director awards with embroidered jackets. The event has got the attention of some New England Distribution businesses like Amoskeag Beverages, Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits and local Dunkin Donuts from Meredith, New Hampton, Belmont Rt. 106 and Center Harbour who now sponsor the event.
This most recent event was held at the Granite State Music Hall in Laconia, in their Under Ground Lounge on the weekend of Jan. 8. Out of almost 300 players who play at one time, or another, 65 players get to qualify and play in the finals. The Finals last for three days with several different events, like Scotch Doubles, Draw Your Partner and the major event Open Singles. With over $5,000 in cash and prizes going out to players and an additional check to the David’s House, which this session was $1,256.
If you or your family are in need of possible support from David’s House go to www.davids-house.org.
