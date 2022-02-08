LACONIA — The Belknap Mill Quilters’ Guild will host a virtual workshop on Getting Back to Basics on Saturday, March 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Whether you're a beginner or experienced but wish to refresh basic quilt techniques, this is the class for you.
Several spaces still remain, on a first-come, first-served basis.
Quilt teacher Patty Sawyer of Maine will share the basics in pressing, piecing, binding, bordering, squaring, blocking and more, with an emphasis on accuracy for a better, happier, end result. Participants will make a simple scrappy table runner and will practice some great tips and tricks; guaranteed to reap rewarding and near perfect final results.
This 4-hour workshop will be held via Zoom and can be taken from the comfort of your home sewing space. Non-guild members may register on the guild’s website, bmqg.org. On the left side on the home page, you will see menu items; simply click on “workshops” and a descriptive page pops up, complete with a link for registering for this workshop. Fill out your information and copy the mailing address to send your check. The mailing address is on the sign-up page, and also on the bottom of our website’s Home page.
Pre-class instructions will be sent to participants once sign-up is done, but registration is complete only when your check is received. Optional kit is available for a fee. Limited to 24 students.
The Guild is supported in part by a grant from the New Hampshire Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.