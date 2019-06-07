Lake Winnipesaukee

Anchor Marine - Weirs Beach

Channel Marine - Laconia

Fay’s Boat Yard - Gilford

Irwin Marine - Laconia

Lakeport Landing - Laconia

Meredith Marina - Meredith

Meredith Town Docks - Meredith

Mountainview Yacht Club - Gilford

Paugus Bay Marina - Laconia

Robert’s Cove Marina - Alton

Shep Brown’s Boat Basin - Meredith

West Alton Marina - West Alton

Wolfeboro Corinthian Yacht Club - Wolfeboro

Private Pump-Out Stations (members only)

Gilford Yacht Club - Gilford

Glendale Yacht Club - Gilford

Quayside Yacht Club - Moultonborough

Southdown Boat Club - Laconia

Spinnaker Cove Yacht Club - Laconia

Lake Winnisquam

Winnisquam Marine - Belmont

