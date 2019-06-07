Lake Winnipesaukee
Anchor Marine - Weirs Beach
Channel Marine - Laconia
Fay’s Boat Yard - Gilford
Irwin Marine - Laconia
Lakeport Landing - Laconia
Meredith Marina - Meredith
Meredith Town Docks - Meredith
Mountainview Yacht Club - Gilford
Paugus Bay Marina - Laconia
Robert’s Cove Marina - Alton
Shep Brown’s Boat Basin - Meredith
West Alton Marina - West Alton
Wolfeboro Corinthian Yacht Club - Wolfeboro
Private Pump-Out Stations (members only)
Gilford Yacht Club - Gilford
Glendale Yacht Club - Gilford
Quayside Yacht Club - Moultonborough
Southdown Boat Club - Laconia
Spinnaker Cove Yacht Club - Laconia
Lake Winnisquam
Winnisquam Marine - Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.