WOLFEBORO — The New Hampshire Boat Museum will host the annual New England Vintage Boat and Car Auction at Nick Recreation Center in Wolfeboro on Saturday, July 17 at 10 a.m. While bidders can attend in-person, the auction will also enable individuals to remotely bid on items.
“Our virtual auction worked really well last year, so we wanted to leverage that technology this year, too,” said NHBM Executive Director Martha Cummings. “We are also excited, of course, to return to The Nick and see some familiar and new faces.”
While details regarding available items for this year’s auction have yet to be released, the event historically features dozens of boats as well as cars, outboard motors, miscellaneous boating items, and lake memorabilia.
Some examples of items from last year include a 1955 25' Chris Craft Continental, 1983 Crosby Yacht Fantail Launch, 1947 Chris Craft Deluxe Runabout, 1957 Morris Minor Convertible, and 2006 Bentley Flying Spur.
According to Cummings, details on auction items will be released in late June/early July. “This year’s auction will be incredible, so stay tuned,” she said.
Boats and cars will be displayed on museum grounds for the general public to view on July 16 and 17 from noon to 5 p.m. An additional preview showing will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 17 followed by live bidding at 10 a.m. Registration is free for current NHBM members and $10 for non-members.
To learn more about the auction or NHBM, visit nhbm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.