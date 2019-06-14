ll information provided in this section is accurate to the best of our knowledge at the time of printing. Please report any discrepancies to the New Hampshire Department of Fish & Game at 603-271-2224.
- Bow Lake-Northwood, Strafford (1140 / 1160 ac.)
- 1461. Mary Waldron Park (Town of Northwood); Beach/Trailer Ramp/Picnic (town residents only)
- 1481. Bow Lake Boat Ramp (Town of Strafford) (Road to Public Waters (RTPW)); Trailer Ramp
- Comerford Reservoir – Monroe (535* / 1093 ac.)
- 5040. Waterford Bridge Boat Launch (TransCanada); Trailer Ramp
- 5045. Comerford Dam Portage (TransCanada); Cartop Boat Launch
- [1 additional access site on Vermont shoreline in town of Barnet.]
- Conway Lake – Conway, Eaton (1316 / 1299 ac.)
- 0107. Conway Lake Beach (Town of Conway, open to public); Beach/Trailer Ramp
- 0108. Potter Road Ramp (unknown owner; located in Eaton); Trailer Ramp
- First Connecticut Lake – Pittsburg (3071 / 2807 ac.)
- 9973. Beach and boat ramp (TransCanada); Beach/Trailer Ramp/Picnic
- 9995. Boat ramp (Town of Pittsburg); Trailer Ramp
- Lake Francis – Pittsburg (1933 / 2082 ac.)
- 9974. Route 3 Access – Boat Launch (State-DES); Trailer Ramp/Beach/Picnic
- 9982. Lake Francis State Park (State-DRED); Trailer Ramp/Picnic/Campground
- Franklin Pierce Lake – Hillsborough (483 / 520 ac.)
- 7020. Manahan Park (Town of Hillsborough); Trailer Ramp/Beach/Picnic (open to public) LWCF=Y
- *GRANIT acreage is for New Hampshire portion only.
- Goose Pond – Canaan (624 / 554 ac.)
- 9939. Goose Pond Park (RTPW) (Joint State-DES, Town of Canaan, Lake owners assn.); Trailer Ramp/Beach/Picnic
- Great East Lake – Wakefield (1062* / 1824 ac.)
- 1469. Weeks Beach (Town of Wakefield); Beach/Trailer Ramp/Picnic (appears open to general public)
- 9979. Great East Lake Boat Launch (Maine Parks & Lands); Trailer Ramp (in Maine; abuts NH border)
- Highland Lake – Stoddard (721 / 712 ac.)
- 8047. Highland Lake Boat Ramp #1 (RTPW; Town of Stoddard); Trailer Ramp
- 8048. Highland Lake Boat Ramp #2 (RTPW; Town of Stoddard); Trailer Ramp
- Island Pond – Derry (532 / 498 ac.)
- 0013. Access Ramp (Big Island Pond Committee); Trailer Ramp (decal and key required)
- 0179. Cartop Access (Town of Atkinson); Cartop Boat Launch
- Lovell Lake – Wakefield (554 / 538 ac.)
- 1475. Lovell Lake Boat Ramp (Town of Wakefield); Trailer Ramp (no parking at ramp or along road; courtesy parking in Sanbornville village)
- Mascoma Lake – Lebanon, Enfield (1161 / 1115 ac.)
- 9007. Boat Launch & Beach Area (State-DOT); Trailer Ramp/Beach/Picnic
- 9996. Boat Facility near dam (State-DES); Trailer Ramp/Picnic
- Massabesic Lake – Manchester, Auburn (2560 / 2900 ac.)
- 5082. Clair’s Landing (Manchester Water Works); Trailer Ramp
- 5083. Deer Neck Cartop Launch (Manchester Water Works); Cartop Boat Launch
- 5084. Candia Road Boat Launch (Manchester Water Works); Trailer Ramp
- Merrymeeting Lake – New Durham (1233 / 1111 ac.)
- 5099. Merrymeeting Lake Ramp (State-NHFG); Trailer Ramp
- Moore Reservoir (Connecticut River) – Littleton, Dalton (2035 ac. – NH only; 3342 / 3490 ac. total)
- 5041. Pine Island Boat Launch (TransCanada); Trailer Ramp/Picnic/Informal Beach
- 5042. N. Littleton Boat Launch (TransCanada); Trailer Ramp/Picnic
- 5043. Pattenville Boat Launch (TransCanada); Trailer Ramp/Picnic
- 5319. Dodge Hill Boat Launch (TransCanada); Trailer Ramp/Picnic
- 9922. Moore Dam Visitor Center (TransCanada); Trailer Ramp/Picnic
- [2 additional access sites on Vermont shoreline: 1 in Waterford, 1 in Concord, VT]
- *GRANIT acreage is for New Hampshire portion only.
- Newfound Lake – Hebron, Alexandria, Bristol, Bridgewater (4451 / 4106 ac.)
- 0074. Paradise Point Nature Center (Audubon Soc. of NH); Cartop
- 0182. Bean Nature Conservation Area (Town of Hebron); Cartop (via Cockermouth R.)
- 9951. Wellington State Park Ramp (State-NHFG); Trailer Ramp
- Northwood Lake – Northwood (653 / 687 ac.)
- 0009. Northwood Boat Launch (RTPW; Town of Northwood); Trailer Ramp
- Nubanusit Lake – Hancock (722 / 715 ac.)
- 0136. Nubanusit Lake Boat Launch (Town of Hancock); Trailer Ramp
- Ossipee Lake – Freedom, Ossipee (3245 / 3092 ac.) – acreage does not include Broad Bay, Leavitt Bay, or Berry Bay
- 0412. Berry Bay Carry-In (State-DES; at dam); Cartop Boat Launch
- 9907. Ossipee Lake Natural Area (State–DRED); Limited beach access from water in designated areas
- 9934. Constitution Park – Deer Run Trail (Town of Ossipee); Walk-in; Cartop Boat Launch/Fishing
- 9935. Pine River Docks and Launch (State-NHFG); Trailer Ramp
- 9936. Lakefront Landing Marina (private for-profit); Trailer Ramp (fee charged)
- Pawtuckaway Pond – Nottingham (783 / 900 ac.)
- 2069. Pawtuckaway State Park (State-DRED); Cartop Boat Launch
- 2072. Pawtuckaway Lake Boat Access (State-NHFG); Trailer Ramp
- Pine River Pond – Wakefield (570 / 594 ac.)
- 8086. Sawdust Cove (State-DES); potential Cartop Boat Access (no signs; not developed)
- Pleasant Lake – New London (602 / 606 ac.)
- 1442. Elkins Dam site (Town of New London); Trailer Ramp (parking available at Masonic Lodge across the street)
- Second Connecticut Lake – Pittsburg (1102 / 1286 ac.)
- 9978. Boat Launch (TransCanada); Trailer Ramp/Picnic
- Silver Lake – Madison (969 / 995 ac.)
- 9925. Kennett Park (Town of Madison); Cartop Boat Launch/Beach/Picnic; LWCF=Y
- 9930. Big Island (State-DRED/Town of Madison), north end of lake; accessible from Kennett Park
- 9933. Silver Lake Town Boat Ramp (Town of Madison); Trailer Ramp/Beach (permit parking only)
- Spofford Lake – Chesterfield (739 / 707 ac.)
- 8081. Boat Ramp (State RTPW); Trailer Ramp
- 8083. Pierce Island (State-DRED); accessible from state boat ramp
- Squam Lake – Holderness, Sandwich, Moultonborough, Center Harbor (6791 / 6765 ac.) – not including Little Squam Lake
- 0190. Squam Lakes Association, Route 3 in Holderness; Trailer Ramp (Fee charged; 25hp limit)
- 0192. Sandwich Town Beach (Town of Sandwich); Trailer Ramp/Beach (Town residents only)
- 0194. Center Harbor Town Beach (Town of Center Harbor); Trailer Ramp/Beach (Town residents only)
- 0201. Squam Lake Carry-In, Route 25B in Center Harbor (Squam Lakes Association); Cartop Boat Launch
- 5036. Squam Lakes Boat Access Facility - Squam Channel (State-NHFG); Trailer Ramp
- 9953. Squaw Cove Cartop Access (Private non-profit); Cartop Boat Launch
- Sunapee Lake – Sunapee, New London, Newbury (4136 / 4090 ac.)
- 1390. Soo-Nipi Park (Town of New London); Cartop Boat Launch (parking offsite); No swimming
- 1392. Herrick Cove Cartop (RTPW; State-DOT); New London along Route 103A; Cartop Boat Launch (no signs)
- 1393. Burkehaven Harbor (Town of Sunapee); Unimproved Trailer Ramp (limited parking); Rock hazard 10 feet from shore
- 1394. Newbury Station Marina (private for-profit) – Marina-owned Trailer Ramp (launch fee)
- 1418. Sunapee Harbor (Town of Sunapee); Dock/Trailer Ramp/Picnic, Limited parking; Additional parking ¼ mile away; LWCF=Y
- 1420. Georges Mills Beach (Town of Sunapee); Beach/Trailer Ramp/Picnic (limited parking)
- 5077. Sunapee State Park (State-DRED); Fee; Picnic/Beach/Trailer Ramp; LWCF=Y
- 5620. Blodgetts Boat Launch (Other-Cottage Owners Assoc.); Cartop Boat Launch, unimproved Trailer Ramp
- 9031. Newbury Harbor Beach (Town of Newbury); Beach/Dock/Cartop Boat Launch/Picnic (2-hour parking)
- Suncook Lakes – Barnstead (697 / 672 ac.) (acreage for Lower and Upper Suncook Lakes combined)
- 3334. Suncook Lakes Dam site (Town of Barnstead); Cartop
- 3336. Town Ramp, Narrows Road (Town of Barnstead); Trailer Ramp
- Umbagog Lake – Errol, Cambridge (4674/4532 ac.–NH only; 7539 ac. total)
- 5025. Magalloway River Boat Ramp (Federal-USFWS); Trailer Ramp
- 5502. Umbagog Lake State Park (State-DRED); Trailer Ramp/ Beach/ Picnic/ Campground; LWCF=Y
- 9022. Route 16 boat ramp (ownership unknown); Trailer Ramp
- 9938. Androscoggin River Boat Ramp, Errol Dam (State-NHFG); Trailer Ramp
- 9992. State Boat Landing, adjacent to state park (State-NHFG); Trailer Ramp
- Lake Waukewan – Meredith (927 / 913 ac.)
- 4448. Town Boat Ramp (Town of Meredith); Trailer Ramp
- Webster Lake – Franklin (606 / 612 ac.)
- 9033. Lagace Beach (City of Franklin); Beach/ Trailer Ramp; LWCF=Y
- Lake Wentworth – Wolfeboro (3097 / 3018 ac.)
- 0490. Mast Landing (Town of Wolfeboro); Trailer Ramp (on Crescent Lake)
- 9985. Wentworth State Park-Clow Beach (State-DRED); Beach/Picnic/Cartop
- Lake Winnipesaukee – Center Harbor, Moultonborough, Meredith, Laconia, Gilford, Tuftonboro, Wolfeboro, Alton (44,424 / 44,586 ac.) – plus Paugus Bay (1228/1220 ac.)
- 0113. Harilla’s Landing (State-DOT; in Moultonborough); Trailer Ramp
- 0149. Cattle Landing (Town of Meredith); Cartop Boat Launch/Dock (permit only)
- 0151. Center Harbor Town Dock and Beach (Town of Center Harbor); Trailer Ramp/Beach/Picnic
- 0152. Leavitt Park (Town of Meredith); Beach/Picnic/Cartop (permit only)
- 0170. State Landing (Town of Moultonborough); Trailer Ramp (permit only)
- 0189. Long Island Beach (Town of Moultonborough); Beach/Cartop Boat Launch (permit only)
- 0242. Lane Road Public Boat Ramp and Beach (Town of Tuftonboro); Trailer Ramp/Beach/Picnic
- 0250. Union Wharf Boat Ramp (Town of Tuftonboro); Trailer Ramp (trailer parking offsite)
- 0253. Town Docks (Town of Wolfeboro); Trailer Ramp/Dock
- 0258. Libby Museum (Town of Wolfeboro); Trailer Ramp/Picnic
- 0259. Back Bay Boat Landing (Town of Wolfeboro); Trailer Ramp; LWCF=Y
- 0261. McKinney Park (Town of Wolfeboro); Picnic/Cartop Boat Launch
- 1480. Alton Public Dock & Ramp (Town of Alton); Trailer Ramp/Dock/Swimming/Picnic (trailer parking offsite); LWCF=Y
- 1546. Weir Docks (City of Laconia); Dock; LWCF=Y
- 1577. Echo Point Boat Ramp (Town of Alton); Cartop Boat Launch (parking offsite)
- 4449. Town Landing (Town of Meredith); Trailer Ramp/Docks; LWCF=Y (non-resid. fee)
- 5008. Lees Mills Ramp (Town of Moultonborough); Trailer Ramp
- 9872. Glendale Docks (Town of Gilford); Trailer Ramp/Docks (town parking permit required)
- 9873. Ellacoya State Park (State-DRED; in Gilford); Beach/Picnic/Trailer Ramp/Campground; LWCF=Y (fee charged)
- 9901. Shep Brown’s (Town of Meredith); Trailer Ramp/Picnic (non-resid. fee)
- Winnisquam Lake – Meredith, Laconia, Sanbornton, Belmont, Tilton (4214 / 4264 ac.)
- 8005. Winnisquam Access Facility (State-NHFG); Dock/Trailer Ramp
- 8011. Ahern State Park (State-DRED); Beach/Picnic/Cartop Boat Launch
